A CHARITY promoting live music and the arts across the local area is on the lookout for new trustees.

Lichfield Arts, which organises a range of concerts and festivals throughout the year, wants new members of its board to help guide its strategic direction and unlock new opportunities.

The organisation said it hoped the new recruitment drive would create trustees that reflect the diversity of its audience.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Becoming a trustee offers a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the cultural life of Lichfield. “Trustees play a crucial role in guiding the organisation and ensuring its sustainability while shaping the future of the arts in our community.”

Lichfield Arts is also seeking a chair and treasurer with expertise in areas such as leadership, charity governance, and financial management.

For more information about Lichfield Arts and the trustee recruitment process, visit www.lichfieldarts.org.uk