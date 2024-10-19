WORK to conserve a plant has seen the National Memorial Arboretum honoured.

The Alrewas centre for remembrance was given its first ever National Plant Collection status by Plant Heritage.

The arboretum’s Hamamelis collection has been awarded full status, while its Amelanchier collection now holds provisional status to allow time to ensure younger plants establish well.

Andy Ansell, head of estates at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“It has long been a personal passion and ambition to create a nationally recognised collection of Hamamelis at the arboretum, injecting some winter colour and providing opportunities for visitors to understand and celebrate these stunning plants. “This National Plant Collection status ensures that future generations of visitors will be able to enjoy and learn about this genus in a truly special setting.”

The arboretum’s Hamamelis collection features over 300 specimens of the winter-flowering shrub with vibrant yellow, red and orange blossoms on display from December through to February.

The recognition is in part due to the expert guidance of Chris Lane, one of the UK’s foremost horticulturists and cultivator of one of the UK’s three other collections of Hamamelis.

Chris said:

“It’s a privilege to work with the team at thearboretum on creating a National Plant Collection that showcases the diverse beauty and resilience of Hamamelis. “This achievement is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”