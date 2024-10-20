A COUPLE are celebrating after reaching milestones at a Lichfield business.

Penny Monk and her husband Dan have clocked up 30 and 25 years of service respectively with cutlery firm Arthur Price.,

The couple, who met at work, got married in 2008 and have gone on to have two children.

Penny, who began working for the company as a 16-year-old in 1994 and is now a production assistant, said:

“We were only teenagers when we met back in the nineties. Also these years later we are still together, working together and he is my boss – well at work anyway! “I remember our first sort of date – we travelled with friends to Manchester shopping. I then received some red roses for Valentines Day but he never actually asked me out. “After some persuasion from colleagues he finally asked if I wanted to go out and we went to a local pub which we still go to now.”

Warehouse manager Dan, who joined Arthur Price as a 17-year-old in 1999, said:

“I finally plucked up the courage to ask Penny out, but what she may not recall is that I actually sent her another dozen roses the next year before asking her out. “Let’s say it took me a while, but my chasing worked in the end.”

Simon Price, CEO at Arthur Price, said:

“Dan and Penny are two vital cogs part of our business and I am privileged to have them in the team. “On a personal level, it has been wonderful to be part of their life over all these years. I vividly remember them both joining the business and also recall the slow-burn dating process that entailed. Thank goodness for work colleagues pushing them along! “They are part of the family. Their eldest son has completed work experience here, they have brought their youngest daughter into work – it is a pleasure to know the whole family. “To see two people join your company, fall in love and still contribute all these years later is wonderful to see. Here’s to many more years with us, together.”