A BURNTWOOD school is showcase pathways into the world of work at an event.

Chase Terrace Academy will welcome more than 100 exhibitors for the Employment Futures Expo.

It will take place from 4pm to 7pm on 27th November and be open to students and the local community.

A spokesperson said:

“This event is designed to inspire and inform attendees about the myriad of career pathways available in today’s job market. “It will feature a variety of engaging and interactive activities, allowing participants to explore different industries, gain insights from seasoned professionals and uncover the best routes to future success. “Attendees will have the chance to network with industry leaders, ask questions, and receive valuable advice on career development and educational opportunities. “Whether you’re a student contemplating your next steps or a member of the community interested in career changes, this expo is the perfect opportunity to gather information and make meaningful connections and shape your future.”

For more details visit www.chaseterraceacademy.co.uk.