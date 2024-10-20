A FESTIVE show in Lichfield will celebrate Irish dance.

The Garrick will host Rhythm of the Dance’s Christmas Special on 6th November.

A spokesperson said:

“Rhythm of the Dance celebrates 25 years of bringing worldwide audiences to their feet and returns with a brand new Christmas production in 2024.

“Join us on this festive journey and let the magic of Christmas begin with all your favourite festive songs performed live by world-class musicians, star vocalists and world champion dancers.

“Prepare to be taken on a special journey that is Irish in essence with that added touch of Christmas magic.”