A LICHFIELD school has been able to expand its student numbers following a £550,000 extension.

Rocklands School, which caters for children aged between two and 11 with special education need and disabilities has added a new module building.

Known as The Hive, it consists of a stand-alone single-storey teaching block that contains an additional classroom, a special education needs resource room, kitchen, meeting room and toilets. Outside there is a new rubber play area with soft landscaping.

Headteacher Jane Mackin said:

“The facility was ready for new children to start in September which has already made a huge difference to so many families – I am one happy headteacher!”

The new extension was funded by Staffordshire County Council

Cabinet member for education Cllr Jonathan Price said:

“Rocklands School offers some fantastic facilities for its young people, and I am pleased that we have been able to make this much-needed extension happen, so that more children with special education needs and disabilities are able to learn in a modern and nurturing environment that suits their differing needs. “It is no mean feat to put up with the stress of having building works on site, but the school staff and pupils have been brilliant, and can now enjoy the benefits of having extra space to learn and grow.”