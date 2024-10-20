CHILDREN in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help design a poster to encourage more people to recycle.

Supermarket chain Aldi is running a competition for creative youngsters – with the chance to win a £250 voucher for their family.

The entries will be judged by a panel of sustainability experts, with the three top designs taking pride of place in the company’s headquarters to encourage colleagues to recycle.

Luke Emery, national sustainability director at Aldi, said:

“We are constantly reviewing ways to reduce excess plastic and packaging – and this competition aims to educate children on the importance of recycling. “We hope it inspires the next generation to embrace small changes that can make a big difference to the planet, and we look forward to receiving a diverse range of entries.”

To enter, parents and teachers can submit their children’s poster design on a piece of A4 paper in portrait layout via email to aldicompetitions@citypress.co.uk. Entries close on 8th November. For more information on the competition click here.