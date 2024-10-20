PLANS for land to be classified as a residential garden for a property in Lichfield have been refused.

A certificate of lawfulness had been sought for the plot on Brookhay Lane.

But a planning report said that while the land might have been in the ownership of a nearby cottage “for some time” it could not be classified as garden land.

It explained:

“While the land in question is within the same ownership as the main property, it is clearly separated from the main house by a lane and enclosed by a hedge boundary. “A planning statement also refers to the land being used as an ‘allotment’ and ‘vegetable garden’. “Allotments are defined as falling within operations related to agriculture and are not regarded as development. Further to this, growing vegetables and other produce for consumption on land is an agricultural use even if the scale of production is limited to serve a single domestic household. “The images of the site do not show any associated paraphernalia that you would expect to see within a typical residential garden. “Due to the clear separation of the site from the main house and the evidenced use of the land as an allotment or vegetable patch which falls under the definition of agriculture, the land cannot be regarded as garden land.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.