THE healing power of herbs will be explored in a talk at a Lichfield museum.

Alan Payne will discuss how home remedies can help deal with everyday ailments when he visits Erasmus Darwin House at 7pm on 23rd October.

The venue was once home to Erasmus Darwin and features a garden packed with herbs which he used to treat his patients.

Alan said:

“I’m extremely passionate about the healing power of herbs and how they can support us all on the path to natural health and wellbeing – and I cannot think of a more fitting venue in which to offer this to the Lichfield community. “Herbal medicine is probably the oldest form of medicine known. Human beings have used plants as medicine since time immemorial, and herbs are used throughout the world in order to promote health and prevent disease. “Every herb contains an abundance of chemicals, each with known actions and qualities that can be perfectly matched to the needs of our bodies.”

Tickets to The Home Herbalist talk are £25 and can be booked online.