YOUNG performers will be showcasing their talent at a show in Burntwood.

Painting by Murders will be presented at Burntwood Memorial Institute on 25th and 26th October by members of the Young Garrick Burntwood group.

Written by the theatre’s head of community engagement Jonny McLean, the comedy follows private detective Russ Seal as he tried to solve the murder of a prolific art thief and encounters dangerous gangsters, angry landladies and an increasingly useless police force.

A spokesperson said:

“Following the exciting launch of our free youth theatre group for young people aged between 11 and 18 in partnership with Burntwood Town Council, we are thrilled to present the group’s first ever performance. “The youth theatre meets every week, bringing together young people in Burntwood under the expert guidance of our community engagement team of industry professionals.”

Tickets are free and can be booked online.