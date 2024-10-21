A LOCAL band will be bringing their Christmas show to Shenstone later this year.

Britpop Reunion’s Very 90s Christmas will be at Shenstone Village Hall on 14th December.

It is the second year the gig has taken place, with the band’s Andy Starkey looking forward to getting back on stage.

“This venue is much better, larger and more suitable for live music than last year’s one. “We listened to feedback on what our fans wanted for this year’s party and so chose one with lots of free parking, tables and chairs for all guests, a stage for the band to perform on as well as a large dance-floor. “We also have a DJ, large bar, gift stand, a professional photographer and we’re expecting this years Christmas party to sell out very soon.”

The band will be performing songs by artists such as Oasis, Blur, Supergrass, Pulp, James, The Cranberries, Crowded House and more as well as Christmas songs.

Advance tickets are £18, or £28 on the door on the night. To book visit www.britpopreunion.co.uk/xmas.