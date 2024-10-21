BURNTWOOD preserved their winning start to the season with their best defensive performance so far.

They were outscored two tries to one at Telford Hornets, but Brett Taylor was perfect from the tee with four well-struck penalty goals plus a conversion to see his side make it six wins from six games.

The hosts had a last gasp penalty chance of their own to take the win, but the kick from the halfway line fell just short of the posts.

Taylor opened the scoring with his first penalty on six minutes, but it was the home side who went on to dominate the half in terms of possession and territory, assisted by a yellow card for Hal Gozukucuk as early as the ninth minute.

Burntwood defended stoutly while he was off, despite conceding a string of penalties given mainly for high tackles.

It took until the half-hour mark for Telford to earn any reward. Another penalty award was kicked to the right corner and the resulting line out catch and drive led to an unconverted try.

Good work by Dan Clements at the restart won a penalty and the visitors finally spent some time in the opposition half. Tom Shorrock made good progress from a line out, but support was slow to arrive and the danger was cleared.

However, right on half time, Telford infringed in a promising handling move by Burntwood and Taylor landed his second penalty to put his side 6-5 up.

An early penalty goal in the second period put the home side back ahead, but the visitors responded with their only try of the afternoon on 46 minutes. Ben Finney ran into the home 22 and this time support players kept the ball alive for Ethan Turner to cross the line midway out on the left. Taylor added a fine conversion, although Finney was injured in the move and had to be replaced by Ben Chancellor.

Josh Canning’s side spent the next 20 minutes defending deep in their own 22. More than once, Telford seemed to have chances to score, but somehow Burntwood survived until another tapped penalty finally saw the hosts cross for a converted try to edge ahead 15-13.

A good run by Chancellor at the restart earned his side a penalty for Taylor to regain the lead, but back came Telford to go in front via a penalty of their own with ten minutes left.

Burntwood put their best move of the game together with five minutes remaining on the clock. Billy Fisher intercepted to initiate a handling move over halfway with Gozukucuk prominent. When Telford infringed, Taylor landed the penalty from 35 metres.

A good exit at the restart seemed to have sealed the win, only for Telford to have that one last chance – but thankfully for Burntwood the penalty attempt fell just short.

Elsewhere, Burntwood 2nds extended their unbeaten run to four games in Counties 4 Midlands West (North) by defeating Warley 21-17 at home.

They built a 21-5 lead by the hour mark but had to withstand a fightback by the visitors to take the win.

Warley scored first with an unconverted try and then the game had to swap pitches when a visiting player suffered a head and neck injury.

Tries by James Hodson and Ed Smith were added to by three penalties and two conversions from Jack Robinson-Parr. Against a big pack, Dan Black’s side just held out with Louis Hanson the standout performer.