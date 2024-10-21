A NEW business networking group is launching in Lichfield.

The Your BDM meeting, organised by Mark Northall, will take place from 8am to 10am on 13th November at The Owl. It will then be held on the second Wednesday of every month.

Owners and professionals are invited to attend the event, which is designed to help build relationships and drive success.

Mark said:

“I’ve seen first-hand how networking can be a game-changer for SMEs. Your BDM is not just about exchanging business cards, it’s about fostering real connections and offering valuable insights that help businesses grow.”

Sessions will include learning segments, elevator pitches, a feature presentation and one-to-one networking opportunities.

Mark said:

“The structure is carefully crafted to ensure attendees leave with actionable takeaways and stronger relationships. It’s perfect for SMEs who want to expand their local network, learn from others, and promote their business in a supportive environment. “This is an opportunity for local businesses to come together and support each other. I’m proud to be facilitating that.”

For more details and to book a space, click here.