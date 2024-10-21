A COUNCIL chief says a new football pitch in Burntwood will be monitored over concerns about anti-social behaviour.

The facility at Burntwood Park has already seen funding allocated for additional measures such as netting following a petition from residents.

But amid concerns over “possible unintended consequences” of the pitch, a meeting of Lichfield District Council was told last week that it would be monitored going forward.

It came after Cllr Michael Galvin, Labour representative for Summerfield and All Saints, had questioned Cllr Andy Smith, the cabinet member responsible for parks.

He asked:

“As you are aware in Burntwood Park £14,500 has been invested in the netting to prevent stray balls, £6,500 has been spent improving the car parking facilities and a further

£2,500 is allocated for the goalposts. “I would like to ask what the timescale is that this football pitch at Burntwood Park be ready for the people to use? This is a valuable resource and as you know we have recently lost designated football pitches like this. “Can I also ask reassurance that this money already spent will not be wasted due to the work not being completed?”

Cllr Smith said a petition had been received from local residents over the new pitch.

“They are concerned about potential additional noise, balls being kicked against the walls of their homes and balls going into their gardens causing likely damage, and potential anti-social behaviour from youths congregating around the pitch on non-match days. “Clearly as a caring council, we have listened to these concerns and our ambition is to therefore put in place a series of mitigating measures including additional planting, the moving of benches and a slight amendment to the location of the pitch lines, in order to address neighbour concerns. “The pitch size is designed for younger teams and we are engaging with local teams who we are confident should operate the use of the pitch to a very high standard. “We also plan to monitor the use of the pitch initially to ensure concerns about potential anti-social behaviour are addressed and the community is reassured.”