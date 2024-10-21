PEOPLE are being invited to join a Knit and Natter group in Whittington.
Members meet between 2pm and 4pm on the first Thursday of every month in the newly-created social space in St Giles Church.
The sessions are open to all ages and abilities.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
PEOPLE are being invited to join a Knit and Natter group in Whittington.
Members meet between 2pm and 4pm on the first Thursday of every month in the newly-created social space in St Giles Church.
The sessions are open to all ages and abilities.