St Giles Church in Whittington. Picture: Dave Kelly
PEOPLE are being invited to join a Knit and Natter group in Whittington.

Members meet between 2pm and 4pm on the first Thursday of every month in the newly-created social space in St Giles Church.

The sessions are open to all ages and abilities.

