THOUSANDS of schoolchildren across Staffordshire are benefiting from a project designed to improve their mental wellbeing and keep them safe online.

The Barney and Echo Mindfulness and Internet Safety Project will deliver sessions in 70 schools having received £12,000 of funding from local county councillors.

The project, delivered by Amber Bee CIC, works with children aged nine to 11 to promote the idea that mental health is just as important as physical health, especially while accessing the internet, gaming and social media platforms.

The interactive sessions are delivered during PSHE lessons, at extra-curricular clubs and at home.

Nik Horabin, from Amber Bee CIC, said:

“The focus of the project is to help children appreciate their community, understand their impact on others, make good choices, create resilience and increase their optimism for the future. “The workshops are delivered by local practitioners who are all invested in the wellbeing of the community. “The project will be a real success in Staffordshire and we hope that the activities help children learn strategies to avoid online bullies, misuse of gaming and social media, as well as negative interaction with others online.”

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for culture and communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Making sure children are resilient and have good mental wellbeing is important – it sets them up for later life and makes sure they play an active role in our communities. “This is a great project that has been supported by over 20 councillors through their local community funding.”