A SCARECROW festival is helping to raise money for St Giles Hospice.

The event, which runs until 3rd November at Heart of the Country Shopping Village, sees businesses get creative with their designs for visitors to enjoy.

Anthony John Salons’ Harvest Goddess scarecrow won the grand champion title at a recent judging event, while Urban Garden Spaces took the most humorous accolade and Bitland Shack’s Gerald the Giraffe took the wild card title.