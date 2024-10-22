THE group behind the UK’s first national Sikh memorial in honour of those who fought during the Great War will mark the tenth anniversary of its founding at a special ceremony.

The WW1 Sikh Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum will welcome guests for a community gathering on 3rd November.

The ceremony will include eulogies about the bravery and valour of Sikhs who served during the wars.

Capt Jay Singh-Sohal VR said:

“When we set out to create the memorial, we underestimated just how significant this would be for the Sikh community at large. “Since our creation a decade ago, we’ve inspired more memorials to be created up and down the country as our community seeks to educate others about the bravery and valour of Sikhs in the past and the continued contribution of our vibrant community today. “Sikhs are distinct because of our turban-identity, and so memorials commemorating Sikh service also help create awareness of our faith-based principles. “I hope, as we mark our tenth anniversary, that we continue to inspire others to be selfless and serve our country, in uniform or otherwise.”

The memorial was the first of its kind – a statue commemorating the bravery and sacrifice of more than 124,000 Sikh soldiers who fought in the conflict.

Despite being only 1% of the Indian population at the time, the Sikh troops constituted 20% of the Indian Army and were represented in over a third of the regiments at the time.

The memorial was funded through a grassroots campaign by the WW1 Sikh Memorial Fund group.

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Since its installation and dedication, the WW1 Sikh Memorial has proved incredibly valuable, increasing awareness of the contributions of Sikh Armed Forces personnel and helping us pass the baton of remembrance to the next generation.