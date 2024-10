POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing Burntwood teenager.

Kacper, 15, was last seen at 9am today (22nd October) in the town.

He is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and trainers.

Officers say the teen may be riding a black bike with the words Carrera written in white on the side.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 413 of 21 October.