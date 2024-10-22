A CRACKDOWN on violence and abuse against women and girls in Staffordshire has seen more than 90 arrests made.

Police say charges have been brought against more than 20 people as part of the campaign last month.

The operation also saw engagement activities taking place where panic alarms, purse bells and anti-spiking kits were given out.

Inspector Karen Cooke, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Positive results for victims is something which we always welcome, but I want to be clear with our communities that work to target offenders and minimise the risk of harm is happening every single day in our county. “We fully recognise how important our role is in safeguarding women and girls and raising awareness on what offences and behaviour contribute to these issues, but we can’t do it alone. “We want to speak to people regularly, hold engagement events in key public areas and make sure that victims in Staffordshire know we’re here to support and protect them alongside partner agencies. “Work in this space is a key priority for us and we’re determined to continue doing everything possible to support victims, change behaviours and to take robust action against those causing harm and suffering.”

Five Domestic Violence Protection Notices (DVPNs) were also issued, which allow the police and magistrates’ courts to put in place protective measures in the immediate aftermath of a domestic violence incident.

Deputy Commissioner for Staffordshire Dave Evans said:

“Unfortunately, too many women and girls experience verbal abuse, intimidation and sexual harassment in public spaces. “The Staffordshire Commissioner’s office has worked with partners to invest thousands of pounds from the Safer Streets and Safer Women at Night funds to improve the safety of women and girls in our communities. “The funding has been used to install additional street lighting and CCTV, deliver targeted educational programmes and awareness campaigns in schools and to identify safe spaces for women to go to in the night-time economy, among other measures.”