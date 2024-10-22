AN acoustic music event is returning to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the latest edition of the Sunday Acoustic Lounge on 27th October.

Producer Tom Roberts said:

“Hot on the heels of our sold out soul and Motown night, we present another evening of classic songs performed by some of the finest singers in the region. “This time, we are visiting the world of the silver screen, featuring songs used in some of our favourite films – from Streisand to Tina Turner, Eva Cassidy to Whitney and much more.”

Performers for the acoustic gig will be Sarah Riches, Becky Gosling, Helen Norgrove, Bryan Brindley and Richard Beckett.

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.