PLANNING chiefs have refused permission for a storage container to be kept in place in the grounds of a listed building in Lichfield.

An application had sought to keep the unit in place for 12 months as part of fit out works at Stowe House on St Chad’s Road.

But a planning report said permission could not be granted at the Grade II* listed property.

It added:

“The container is already in situ, although it does not have planning permission. “Comments have been raised by nearby residents that the location of the storage container is having a detrimental effect on their outlooks and that noise arising fro the use of the container is unacceptable. “Limited information on the use of the storage facility has been given by the applicant, nor information on why 12 months will be sufficient, nor why the location of the container was chosen. No landscaping information has been presented in order to limit the effect of the container in this location on nearby neighbours. “The placement of the container is in conflict with the canopies of trees in third party ownership and trees within the conservation area that are within the site boundary. “The placement of the container will possibly cause damage to mature canopies of protected trees and cause root compaction to other specimens.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.