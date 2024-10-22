SCHOOLS and nurseries are being invited to apply for a free Christmas tree from a Shenstone garden centre.

Dobbies has teamed up with sustainable grower Needlefresh for the Community Christmas Trees initiative.

George Hood, managing director of Needlefresh, said:

“We hope that local schools and nurseries get in touch to apply for a real tree this Christmas so they can take the opportunity to come together for decorating and making memories for pupils, teachers and parents alike.”

Applications must be received by 5pm on 7th November, with successful schools and nurseries invited to collect their tree on 21st November. For more details visit dobbies.com/community-christmas-trees.