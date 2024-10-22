SHAKESPEARE will get a makeover when a show comes to the stage in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome ShakeItUp Shakespeare on 6th November.

The show uses the Bard’s language alongside audience suggestions to create a brand-new play complete with live music, songs and plenty of laughs as the actors perform the lines without having ever seen the script before.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“ShakeItUp arrive at The Hub with a reputation for flamboyant, high-energy, quick-witted comedy. “They connect audience ideas effortlessly, throw in topical references and produce brilliant shows enjoyed by both Shakespeare lovers and those who aren’t sure.”

Tickets are £16 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.