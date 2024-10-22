A NEW video is helping to highlight the urgent need for foster carers across Staffordshire.

The short film, Everything, follows carer Mike and his family on a journey through time with two of the children they have looked after.

It shows milestones through the lives of the young people as they grow to become adults with the support of those around them.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, Cllr Mark Sutton, said:

“This is another amazing film that shows the long-term impact fostering can have, with relationships between carers and children lasting well into adulthood. “Here in Staffordshire, we need to recruit about 60 foster families per year, and by working together to produce this emotionally powerful film we show people how rewarding and life-changing fostering is. “We are committed to giving vulnerable children and young people we care for the best chance to thrive, which for the vast majority of them is with local fostering families. If it’s something you’re thinking about then please get in touch with the team.”

More than 100 council fostering services teamed up to produce the film, which was developed with the input and insight of foster carers and people with care experience.

Sarah Thomas, chief executive of the Fostering Network who supported the project said:

“It’s great to see local authority fostering services pooling resources to produce another amazing film.”