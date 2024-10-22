PEOPLE are being reminded to stay vigilant as part of efforts to highlight Scams Awareness Weeks.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team is highlighting the risks of financial and investment scams, including pyramid schemes, fake websites and the use of AI technology.

Officials are reminding people not to rush into decisions and to carry out checks with the likes of the Financial Services Register.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, sid:

“Investment scams can have devastating effects on individuals and families. “It’s really important to stay informed and to be cautious when these opportunities are presented to you. “By following some simple steps like not rushing in, verifying the legitimacy of opportunities and protecting your personal information, we can all help to prevent these scams.”

Scams Awareness Week runs until 27th October.