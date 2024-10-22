WORK is taking place to maximise the potential of parks across the district, councillors have been told.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, cabinet member responsible for parks at Lichfield District Council, said “vision statements” were being drawn up to help ensure best-use of green spaces.

He said the work would also help to identify potential funding options to improve parks in the area.

His comments came after a question from Cllr Di Evans, Labour representative for Boney Hay and Central ward, highlighting the benefits of one such facility in Burntwood.

She said:

“The pavilion at Redwood Park, owned by Lichfield District Council and leased by Platinum Boxing is, in my view, a building that has great potential as a much-needed community

space in Burntwood. “I commend Platinum Boxing for the work they do with young people in particular, so I would like to ask the leader if he will look at Redwood as an under-utilised asset, with a view to maximising its potential?”

Cllr Whitehouse said Redwood Park was already high on the agenda.

“As the cabinet member responsible for parks, I have, together with Cllr Andy Smith, commissioned vision statements for each council-owned park across the district, setting out

their potential and opportunities, as well as identifying funding options. “These statements will be developed through engagement with local ward councillors, clubs, user groups and local residents. “A first vision statement has recently been completed for Beacon Park – and Redwood Park will be the second vision statement we prepare. “The vision statement will aim to address the recognised issues with the pavilion and ensure the potential of the park and pavilion are maximised.”