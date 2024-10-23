A DANNY Glover double helped Chasetown to a 3-2 win at Kidsgrove Athletic.

The Scholars had looked to be cruising to victory after the forward added to George Cater’s opener.

But a nervous final 15 minutes saw the home side pull two goals back, but Mark Swann’s men were able to hold on for the win.

The breakthrough for Chasetown came after ten minutes when Cater slotted home.

The lead was doubled eight minutes before half time when a through ball found Glover who angled a strike past home keeper Kieran Harrison.

With an hour played the game looked to have been put beyond doubt as neat build up play saw Glover sent through to net his second and Chasetown’s third.

But Kidsgrove fired a warning sign when an effort hit the post – and they went one better with 15 minutes to play after Tom Pope’s effort beat Curtis Pond to make it 3-1.

The nerves began to jangle five minutes from time when the hosts were awarded a penalty. Pond kept out the initial spot kick, but couldn’t deny Harry Goode on the rebound.

Despite the late concern, Chasetown were able to hold on to claim all three points.