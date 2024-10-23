YOUNGSTERS are being invited to enjoy a programme of free activities during the half-term break.

Active Lichfield Communities is hosting a number of Getin2it sessions at venues including Burntwood Leisure Centre, Curborough Community Centre and St John’s Community Church.

Taking place from 28th October to 1st November, the activities include soft archery, football, street dance, boxing and a Halloween dodgeball session. They are aimed at young people aged between seven and 19.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“Active Lichfield Communities has arranged a fantastic programme of activities for young people to enjoy over half term. “They are all free and loads of fun so don’t miss out – come along and join in.”

For full details of the activities scheduled, including days and session times, visit the Active Lichfield website.