NON-PROFIT groups in Staffordshire are being invited to apply for grants from an environmental funding scheme.

At least £35,000 is being made available via Staffordshire County Council’s Climate Action Fund.

Eligible projects can relate to renewable energy or repurposing materials and products.

Grants between £3,000 and £5,000 are being made available to groups who did not receive funding from the scheme previously.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“We can all do our bit on making Staffordshire sustainable and a greener county and this funding will help groups do their bit too. “I would encourage organisations to have a look at the application and if eligible make an application.”

Applications can be made until 13th December. Groups will need to speak to their local county councillor in the first instance and then apply online on the climate fund webpage.