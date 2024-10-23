A LEASE has been signed to help secure the future of Sandfields Pumping Station in Lichfield.

Trustees of Lichfield Waterworks Trust have agreed a 99-year deal with Persimmon Homes, owners of the historic site.

Since 2017, volunteers have been granted access to the Victorian pumping station on Chesterfield Road in order to preserve the Grade II* listed building and Cornish beam engine and pump.

A spokesperson for the trust said:

“The formal signing of the lease will allow us to apply for more substantial grants to make the buildings warm and watertight and turn them into a real community asset. “The trust would like to thank Persimmon Homes and Ansons Solicitors for the time and effort they have both put in to the preparation and presentation of the lease.”

For more details about the trust and how you can get involved in the Sandfields Pumping Station project visit lichfieldwaterworkstrust.co.uk.