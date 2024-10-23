A LICHFIELD books expert has uncovered a manuscript telling a spine-chilling tale of a mysterious haunting in Staffordshire more than 230 years ago.

The account of a ghost at Seighford Hall was spotted by Jim Spencer from Rare Book Auctions.

It was found in a box of old papers relating to the Whitby family of Shugborough and tells the story of how Francis Eld was sat in a room with his daughter in 1785 when he experienced a cloud or vapour and the voice of his dead mother.

Jim said:

“It was quite eerie discovering these papers during the run-up to Halloween. “The word ‘visitation’ just caught my eye and as soon as I realised they were talking about a ghost, I genuinely couldn’t read quickly enough – my eyes were racing ahead of my brain.”

The handwritten account comes with correspondence between the Rev Thomas Whitby and statement from Francis Eld’s servant.

Jim said:

“The fact that Mr Eld’s experience was documented and discussed by members of the clergy, as well as a servant’s testimony, underlines how greatly he was affected by the incident. “This is the part of the job I enjoy most, unpicking the history of an object and telling its story.”

The papers will be sold at auction in November and are expected to fetch between £300 and £500.