A LICHFIELD shoe shop that has been trading for 120 years has been applauded by a local MP.

Family-owned Friary Shoes began life when Sidney Smith started a boot and shoe production and repair business in Lombard Street in 1904.

It has since operated in different locations around the city centre, culminating in the current site in the Three Spires shopping centre.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson has brought an Early Day Motion to parliament, commending the owners of the outlet.

The motion reads:

“That this House congratulates Friary Shoes of Lichfield on reaching the 120th anniversary of their first opening in Lombard Street in 1904, and notes that Friary Shoes is the oldest independently owned retail outlet in Lichfield and has made a significant contribution to the local economy. “It further congratulates the Swars, two pandemics and a host of economic crises during its 120-year history.”

The motion has also been signed by five other MPs, including Jacob Collier and Josh Newbury.