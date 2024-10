A PEDESTRIAN has died after a crash in Fazeley earlier this year.

The incident happened on Coleshill Street at 9.15am on 18th July.

Police have now confirmed that the pedestrian, who was in his 70s, died in hospital earlier this month.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said a 66-year-old man from Leicester who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 227 of 18th July.