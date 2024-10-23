RESIDENTS in Streethay have called for infrastructure improvements before plans for 200 new homes are given the go-ahead.

Outline planning permission for the plot off Osprey Street and Morgan Mews on the Roman Heights development was granted earlier this year.

A new reserved matters application has now been submitted by Miller Homes outlining the appearance, landscaping and layout for the scheme – and includes a design code for the area.

But residents already living nearby have submitted objections to the proposals.

Michael Johnson said:

“While I understand the need for new housing, I have serious concerns about the current state of the estate and the infrastructure challenges that have yet to be addressed. “Despite the current phase of the estate being complete of any housing construction for some time, many areas remain unfinished. Roads have not been adopted by the council, and some road designs pose a significant safety risk. “Several junctions and bends are hazardous, making them an accident waiting to happen. It is highly concerning that additional homes are being proposed when the existing infrastructure is incomplete and unsafe. “The infrastructure to enter and exit the estate is already under immense strain. The Trent Valley island is often struggling to cope with the current traffic levels, and with the ongoing HS2 work, the A38 slip roads have been frequently closed over the last 18 months. “The frequent roadworks on Burton Road have, on several occasions, left residents trapped within the estate unable to leave. This is an unacceptable situation, and adding more houses would only exacerbate the problem. “The Streethay area is already feeling the strain of overdevelopment. Any further construction should be contingent upon significant improvements to the existing infrastructure. “An additional entrance and exit to the estate is absolutely essential if any more homes are to be built.”

Ian Townsend has also raised concerns over the impact the 200 new homes will have on local roads.

He said:

“This development is not feasible – the traffic routes through the existing estate and onto Trent Valley Island are already extremely congested. “There are regular traffic jams entering and leaving the existing estate – routes in and out of Streethay need to be reconsidered and redesigned for any further development to take place.”

Full details of the new reserved matters application can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.