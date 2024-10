DRIVERS are being urged to be vigilant after a spate of vehicle thefts in Fradley.

A number of incidents have been reported to police as having taken place overnight between Sunday (20th October) and Monday.

Among them were a red Hyundai Tucson taken from a driveway on Turnbull Road and a grey Hyundai Ionic Hybrid taken from a property on Common Lane.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.