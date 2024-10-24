A PERFORMER branded as “bold, insightful and refreshingly unique” is coming to Lichfield.

BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner Maddie Morris will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 14th November.

She uses her work to highlight inequality and challenge viewpoints – and has recently been commissioned to explore LGBTQIA+ experiences of disability through traditional music.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Maddie’s beautifully understated, socially conscious songwriting will resonate with anyone who’s ever felt marginalised.”

Tickets for the show are £14 from thehubstmarys.co.uk.