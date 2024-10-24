HIGHWAYS chiefs say an £8million investment has already seen more than 20,000 potholes repaired across Staffordshire.

The additional funding was announced by Staffordshire County Council in May to help tackle long-standing issues, including drainage improvements near roads.

Now figures have revealed the number of potholes repaired as well as highlighting a 40% increase in the number of gullies emptied compared to the same time last year.

Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, said:

“With last winter being one of the wettest and stormiest on record, this led to reports of potholes in Staffordshire tripling. “We understand how frustrating this has been for our residents, which is why we invested an extra £8million to fix more potholes and drainage issues.”

The county council has also called on the Government to clarify the state of Network North funding for Staffordshire, which was announced a little over a year ago.

Cllr Deaville said:

“With this new season already shaping up to be as wet as last year, the £186million promised to Staffordshire through the government’s Network North plan over nine years would be a crucial boost, allowing us to address more potholes and road defects. “We need clarity on this funding as soon as possible, so we can start planning our activities for next year.”