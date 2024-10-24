LOCAL pubs will be selling special glasses to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

Marston’s has teamed up with The Royal British Legion for the initiative which will see pint and half-pint versions on sale for £2.50 and £2 respectively.

Decorated with a poppy design, 100% of the profits from the sales of the glasses will go to the charity appeal.

They will be on sale from 26th October at the Queens Head, Earl of Lichfield, Turnpike, Kings Head, The Inkwell in Lichfield, as well as the Railway Inn in Shenstone. Burntwood drinkers will be able to pick one up from The Crown and the Wych Elm.

Other local venues include the William IV and the George and Dragon in Alrewas.

Jared Sedgwick, director of operations from Marston’s, said:

“Brits have been known to take glasses home with them from the pub, but this time we’re encouraging it. “We’re so proud to be working in partnership with The Royal British Legion to give our customers another way to raise awareness and crucial funds for veterans, who are such a large part of the Marson’s community. “We want to welcome everyone to their local pub for what will be a month to remember, and join us in saying cheers to our heroes.”

A full list of pubs where the glasses will be on sale are available on the Marston’s website.

Ben France, from The Royal British Legion, said:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Marston’s to support the Poppy Appeal this year and beyond. “The fundraising taking place across their network of pubs will help transform the lives of those in need across our Armed Forces community.”