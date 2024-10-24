A PETITION has been launched against a proposed development of 350 new homes.

Bellway Homes is consulting on plans for 350 homes off Coton Lane on the edge of Lichfield and Tamworth.

The petition has been launched by Tamworth councillor Richard Kingstone – and saw more than 700 signatures within the first few days.

Cllr Kingstone said:

“The north side of Tamworth – a place of serene beauty and peaceful community living – has already been subject to excessive development in recent years. “We’ve weathered wave after wave of urban sprawl, with numerous housing projects drastically altering the landscape of our charming neighbourhood. “But instead of progress, we’re left with an infrastructure that simply cannot keep pace. Our roads, once perfectly adequate, creak under the strain of increased traffic, public servicesare stretched to breaking point – and to add to this mounting crisis, Bellway is now planning to construct 350 homes on land off Coton Lane. “This is not just any piece of land. It’s a valuable green space that serves as the lungs of our little town, an area that offers relief from the concrete and tarmac that threaten to swallow every open space. “But more so, it’s a symbol of our struggle against unsustainable development.” The plans, which are currently being consulted on until 18th November, will offer 25% of the properties as affordable housing – and said the impact on traffic would be minimal.

The consultation states:

“The development features multiple access points designed to enhance connectivity and improve permeability throughout the area, ensuring smooth movement for residents and visitors. “Significant improvements will also be made to walking and cycling infrastructure, promoting sustainable travel options. “A new signalised toucan crossing will provide a safe link between the site and The Rawlett School, while additional crossing points on Coton Lane will facilitate access to existing footpaths and cycleways. “Traffic impact forecasts indicate minimal disruption, with only modest offsite capacity requirements. Traffic flowis projected to remain low, averaging less than one vehicle every two minutes.”