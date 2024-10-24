A TEAM of runners have helped raise more than £13,000 for a project aiming to build a dedicated holiday village for critically ill children near Lichfield.

The group of more than 100 people representing McDonald’s franchisee Wright Restaurants Ltd took part in the Royal Sutton Fun Run in aid of the Kids’ Village initiative.

Efforts are currently taking place to raise the £5million needed to make the facility at Wychnor a reality.

Doug Wright MBE, from Wright Restaurants Ltd, said:

“I was thrilled over 100 members of staff registered to participate in this year’s Royal Sutton Fun Run – and even more delighted that as a team we’ve raised £13,115 for our chosen charity Kids’ Village. “It’s the first time we’ve entered a team from Wright Restaurants. The staff responded so positively to the challenge of not only completing the 8.5-mile course but also raising money for Kids’ Village. “Staff from across all our 26 restaurants engaged in helping to raise money even if they weren’t participating on the day, so it was a huge team effort.”

Katrina Cooke, CEO of Kids’ Village said:

“We’re at the start of our capital appeal to raise £5million to construct the UK’s first Kids’ Village where we’ll be able to offer free breaks to families who’ve navigated difficult and exhausting days in hospital, to experience some magic away from the world. “On behalf of everyone involved with creating Kids’ Village, I’d like to express my thanks everyone at Wright’s Restaurants for their contribution in helping to raise £13,000. “We’ve a long way to go to reach our target but everyone pound raised moves us closer to our objective.”