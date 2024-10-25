A PUB in Barton-under-Needwood is set for a £250,000 revamp in time for the festive season.

The overhaul of The Middle Bell on Main Street – which is believed to date back to the late 1700s – is being undertaken by Star Pubs.

The project will begin after last orders are called this evening (25th October), with the pub expected to reopen in early December.

Licensee Terri Phillips took over The Middle Bell in February with the venue having lacked a permanent operator for more than six years.

Since then she has worked to re-establish it as a focal point for the community and create 15 new jobs.

Terri said:

“I’d looked at lots of different pubs but fell in love with The Middle Bell and the village. “I’m very grateful for all the support we’ve had from residents to get it back on its feet. The Middle Bell is their pub, and the revamp is my way of thanking them. “We want it to be a hub for the community that local people and good causes can use for their own activities, as well as a great place to eat, drink and meet up.”

The overhaul will include renovations to the outside of the pub, with signs and lighting replaced. A new outdoor seating area for 40 people will be introduced at the front, while a 70-seater patio area at the rear will have new furniture and covers to allow it to be used all year round.

The interior will also get a makeover in a bid to make it more welcoming, while thd old bell wheels from nearby St James’ Church have been acquired and will take pride of place at The Middle Bell.

Star Pubs’ investment manager for Staffordshire Craig Foweather said:

“Terri has done a fantastic job and given The Middle Bell the new lease of life it was crying out for. “We’re delighted to be backing her with this investment. It will turn The Middle Bell into a beautiful premium local pub for all the community to enjoy. We’ll be working flat out to reopen for the festive season.”