BURNTWOOD will bid to make it seven wins on the bounce when they welcome Shrewsbury to the RCI Sportsway.

Josh Canning’s men have been in red-hot form so far this campaign, securing their latest victory against Telford Hornets last time out.

Standing in their way tomorrow (26th October) will be a Shrewsbury who have suffered three consecutive defeats.

Elsewhere this weekend, Burntwood 2ndstravel to face Telford 2nds and the 3rds are back in action away at Eccleshall 2nds.