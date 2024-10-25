PLANS to carry out a £600,000 improvement project at Beacon Park have been unveiled.

Lichfield District Council says the pitch and putt golf course will be reduced from 18 to nine holes, with improved fairways and greens, while a revamped adventure golf facility will be rolled out as part of the works.

The changes, which are being paid for from the Community Infrastructure Levy funding pot, will also see the creation of three new outdoor padel tennis courts.

Other enhancements will include the creation of a new nature reserve and walkways, a covered space for events and the addition of a new wheelchair-friendly bouncer in the play area.

Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“We’re thrilled to be making these exciting improvements to Beacon Park, ensuring it continues to be a place where the community can come together, relax and enjoy a wide range of activities. “Our focus is on creating spaces and facilities that are accessible, engaging and truly representative of the spirit of Lichfield. “We look forward to seeing the park become even more vibrant and welcoming for residents and visitors alike so that even more people can get more active, more often.”

Plans are also underway to investigate the historic ice-house – which was used before the invention of refrigerators – at Beacon Place and potentially excavate it.

The council hopes the changes to Beacon Park will be completed by next summer.