DINOSAURS are roaring in to Lichfield for a show in the city.

The Garrick will host Dinosaur World Live from 31st October to 2nd November.

The “roar some” interactive show will give youngsters the chance to meet impressive creatures such as a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.

A spokesperson said:

“Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing – and remarkably life-like – dinosaurs. “A special meet and greet after the show offers all our brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.”

Tickets are priced between £15.50 and £17.50. For booking details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.