PEOPLE from across the district are being invited to an event aimed at supporting the stroke community.

The event will be held between 10am and 2pm on 29th October at the Wiggin Centre at the Sir Robert Peel Hospital.

It will give patients, carers and community organisations information about supporting people after they have had a stroke.

There will also be blood pressure checks on offer at the event.

For more details email involvement@mpft.nhs.uk or call 01785 221337.