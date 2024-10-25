FIREFIGHTERS are warning people to stay safe by only attending professionally-organised events marking Bonfire Night and Diwali.

It comes as communities prepare to mark the occasions.

But Carmel Warren, from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the actions of some people could put themselves and others at risk.

“Bonfire Night, Diwali and the days before and after are traditionally one of our busiest periods.



“We want the public to enjoy themselves, but we also want to highlight how important it is to be aware of the risks.

“We are, therefore, urging the public to attend professionally-organised displays. These are much safer with less likelihood of injuries.



“If you do decide to celebrate at home with your own fireworks or bonfire, please plan carefully and take extra care.”