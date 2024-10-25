PLANS for more than 40 new homes to be built on land in Fradley have been refused.

Walton Homes had earmarked the site alongside Hay End Lane and Brindle Lane for housing.

But Lichfield District Council has refused permission for the scheme, citing concerns around outdated figures in a road safety assessment and incomplete transport assessments.

It also highlighted the location as being outside defined settlement boundaries.

The planning decision notice said:

“The level of housing growth from this development would be contrary to the spatial strategy as set out in the adopted Local Plan Strategy, which seeks to concentrate a proportionate level of growth to the Fradley area in line with the settlement hierarchy of 1,250 dwellings over the lifetime of the plan. “Although the housing figure is an approximate, it is considered important to maintain the general thrust of the adopted Local Plan Strategy. To date the current committed development and completions in this location equates to 1,250 units and it is considered than an additional 43 units would result in an alteration to the proportionate level of growth set out within the adopted Local Plan. “In addition, Lichfield can currently demonstrate 9.9 years of housing land supply and as such, the Local Plan is considered up to date. The proposal would consequently be a departure from the Local Plan Strategy without demonstrable public benefits that would outweigh its adverse impacts.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.