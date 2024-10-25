LICHFIELD City will head to Tividale this in a bid to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Ivor Green’s men will take on The Dale tomorrow (26th October) in their latest Midland Football League Premier Division test.

City sit eight points clear of second-placed Brocton, who fired four past them without reply in their previous league outing just two weeks ago.

Lichfield go into the game off the back of a penalty shoutout victory against Foley Meir in midweek in their Walsall Senior Cup opening tie.

Meanwhile, the hosts have fallen to 15th in the table, but claimed a 3-2 win last time out over Cranfield United in the FA Vase.

Kick-off is at 3pm.