ORGANISATIONS are being invited to bid for funding to support local infrastructure projects across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Community Infrastructure Levy money comes from a charge applied to building schemes in the area and has generated around £1.48million locally since 2022.

Lichfield District Council will consider applications for projects that deliver strategic needs identified in its Infrastructure Funding Statement which include healthcare, transport, low carbon initiatives, environment and biodiversity.

Cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“The Community Infrastructure Levy is an important source of funding for the delivery of new community assets. “We are inviting applications from organisations looking to fund infrastructure projects that will improve the lives of people living locally.”

For more details on applying for the funding email cil@lichfielddc.gov.uk or call 01543 308192. The deadline for applications is 5pm on 22nd November.